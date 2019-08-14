Lyon agrees €30million deal with former Arsenal attacker Reine-Adelaide

Jeff Reine-Adelaide is set to join Lyon from Angers, unless Arsenal make an equivalent offer for their former player.

Lyon have agreed a deal in principle to sign attacking midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide from Ligue 1 rivals Angers.

The 21-year-old will undergo a medical before finalising a move reportedly worth around €30million.

Arsenal, Reine-Adelaide’s former club, have the opportunity to hijack the deal by submitting an equivalent bid.

The Gunners inserted the clause as part of the France Under-21 international’s departure in 2018 but are not expected to match Lyon’s offer.

Reine-Adelaide made 35 top-flight appearances last season, scoring three times, and could make his Les Gones debut against Angers on Friday.

Elsewhere in France, Montpellier have acquired goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli on a season-long loan from Real Sociedad.

The deal includes an option for Montpellier to sign the Argentinian on a permanent basis.