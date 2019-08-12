WATCH: PSG fans abuse Neymar with offensive chants amid strong rumours of La Liga move

Brazilian star Neymar may have played no part during Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Ligue 1 clash against Nimes on Sunday night, nevertheless, the fans continued to abuse the player with offensive chants amid constant speculation over his future.

The 27-year-old was singled out for abuse by sections of the home crowd, as a vast majority of them chanted “Neymar, hijo da puta” which translates to “Neymar, you son of a bi***” in English.

Watch the video right here:

The whole PSG fanbase are chanting "Neymar, hijo da puta" which translates to "Neymar, you son of a bitch" tonight during their Ligue 1 opener against Nimes. Savages. pic.twitter.com/f7jWDMli9p — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) August 11, 2019

🎶 Neymar, hijo de p*** 🎶 La position du CUP est claire… pic.twitter.com/zEH2gOHcNO — Footeuse (@Foooteuse) August 11, 2019

Several fans also erected banners around the stands, calling out for the Brazilian to “get out” of the club as you can see right here:

Earlier, various sources suggested that PSG would consider a player-plus-cash from Barcelona that includes Philippe Coutinho, Nelson Semedo and a transfer fee of around €50million, in exchange for Neymar. It was also reported that Real Madrid are considering the Brazilian’s signing as well, with Los Blancos prepared to pay €200million for him this summer.

Meanwhile, in the midst of all the above speculation, Thomas Tuchel the manager of the Parisians, left him out of PSG’s squad altogether, ahead of Sunday’s Ligue 1 clash at home to Nimes.

If Tuchel thought his absence might calm tensions over his transfer stand-off, it looks like the Parc des Princes faithful had other ideas as you can see from the above footage.

Image via Goal.