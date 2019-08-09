Reports: Neymar to miss PSG’s season opener to force a move to Spain

Neymar has had an interesting few months. The Brazil international got involved with the police, recovered from a long-term injury, and even tried to push for a move away from PSG. While the former two are dealt with, it is the latter which still needs answering. And it seems he is determined to get his way with this one.

Neymar Jr will continue his efforts to quit the club despite the new French season being on the horizon.

According to Gerard Romero of Esports RAC1, Neymar will miss Paris Saint Germain’s opening match of the Ligue 1 campaign in order to force a move away from the club.

☎️ Contamos en #Tudiras d’ @EsportsRAC1 que Neymar NO jugará el próximo domingo el partido de liga del PSG. Seguirá apretando para provocar su salida #mercato pic.twitter.com/PZWGB8RbyA — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) August 8, 2019

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with a move for the Brazil international. While hie former club seemingly led the chase up until the last few weeks, Real Madrid are now said to have taken the lead in the race. According to new reports, Los Blancos are even willing to offer cash plus player for the forward, in order to appease PSG into selling him. Nevertheless, it remains difficult for either club to sign him due to financial restrictions.

PSG begin their title defence on August 11, 2019, with a match against Nimes.