WATCH: Kylian Mbappe pushes Neymar away from PSG team photo amid Barcelona talks

It’s been a whirlwind few months for Neymar Jr as he suffered with injury problems, got himself embroiled in a rape and assault case, and is now pushing with all his might to end up back at Barcelona.

All that appears to have rubbed off on his teammates at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who don’t appear to be too pleased by the antics of the Brazilian.

Following PSG’s comeback victory over Rennes to lift the Trophee Des Champions 2019 cup, Neymar appeared to want to be a part of the team photo with the beautiful trophy.

However, rather bizarrely, Kylian Mbappe pulled the 27-year-old away and shoved him out of the frame while the photo was being clicked. Take a look.

Then Kylian Mbappé appears to force Neymar out of the team photo. pic.twitter.com/8HKmd6jmvV — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 3, 2019

This particular snub comes right after Marco Verratti tried to force him to join in the celebrations with his teammates as a despondent Neymar stood on the periphery the whole time.

Marco Verratti somewhat uncomfortably dragging Neymar into celebrations as PSG win the Trophée des Champions. @eddie1991razo with the great spot. pic.twitter.com/G5zfHNFM1R — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 3, 2019

Not too many Neymar fans in the PSG dressing room by the looks of things.