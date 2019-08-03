WATCH: PSG star forces Neymar to celebrate trophy win as he pushes for Barcelona move

It was a rather ominous scene during the Trophee Des Champions celebration for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as the team enjoyed the fruits of their labour minus Neymar Jr by the looks of things.

The Brazilian could be seen on the periphery during the celebrations after PSG came from a goal down to win 2-1 against Rennes thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria.

Neymar looked reluctant to join in the trophy lift celebrations with his teammates, and required a pushy Marco Verratti to come and escort him towards where his teammates celebrated. Take a look.

LMAOOOOOO MARCO LITERALLY FORCING HIM FFSSS BARCELONA PICK HIM UP pic.twitter.com/R7qEPJj7ag — Galu (@PSGalu) August 3, 2019

Neymar has been very vocal about his wish to leave the Parisians and join his former employers Barcelona, who did seem interested in re signing the superstar forward, but have been forced to put the deal on hold as talks continue.

The high valuation of Neymar may be the biggest road block in the move taking place, and it appears that the 27-year-old is none too pleased about the entire incident, clearly unwilling to partake in the excitement with his own teammates.

With just a little bit of time left in the transfer window, it looks as though Neymar will be forced to continue at the Ligue 1 giants.