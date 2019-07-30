BREAKING NEWS: PSG snap up Gueye from Everton

Idrissa Gueye has long been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and the Ligue 1 champions have finally sealed a deal for the Everton midfielder.

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of midfielder Idrissa Gueye from Everton for a reported €32million.

The 29-year-old joins the Ligue 1 champions on a four-year deal.

PSG were strongly linked with a move for Senegal international Gueye during the January transfer window.

The Toffees were able to hold on to the former Lille and Aston Villa player for the rest of the campaign but PSG have now got their man, the club’s sixth new addition of the close season.

“I feel tremendous pride in joining Paris Saint-Germain,” Gueye said.

“After remaining focused on the Africa Cup of Nations, I wanted to give new boost to my club career by engaging with Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most structured and ambitious sporting projects in the world.

“I thank the directors, the coach and his staff for the confidence they have shown in me.”

Gueye’s arrival will help to address the loss of Adrien Rabiot after the France international joined Juventus on a free transfer.

PSG have also brought in Ander Herrera, Pablo Sarabia and Abdou Diallo ahead of the 2019-20 season, with Moussa Diaby, Christopher Nkunku and Timothy Weah among the fringe players to depart.

Everton, for whom Gueye made 108 competitive appearances, have denied the money will be used to mount a second bid for Wilfried Zaha after Crystal Palace rejected their opening offer, which was said to be worth £52m.

“A bid was made over the weekend which was turned down. Both clubs agreed that was the end of the matter,” the Goodison Park side said in a statement circulated on Monday.