WATCH: PSG unveil classy new 2019/20 away kit, Neymar missing from launch video

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have officially launched their classy new 2019/20 season away kit in collaboration with Air Jordan, but Neymar Jr. is conspicuous by his absence.

The Parisians took to Twitter to reveal the latest new jersey that the team will be donning in the upcoming campaign, and chose to go with Kylian Mbappe in their official launch video, instead of Neymar.

🆕👕🤩 @Jumpman23 Il est là ! Découvrez le nouveau maillot extérieur du Paris Saint-Germain pour la saison 1⃣9⃣/2⃣0⃣ !#PSGxJordan 💯 🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/Zufx8EYGQx — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 25, 2019

The Ligue 1 giants donned an Air Jordan kit in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) last season, where they were eventually beaten by Manchester United in a thriller, but the shirt certainly caught the fancy of many football fans.

This time around too, there is serious promise with the Nike off-shoot, and the launch video appears to confirm that the hype is very real.

What is eye-catching perhaps more than anything, is the fact that the club chose to go with Mbappe for the shoot, whose future at PSG is more or less confirmed for another season.

Neymar, on the other hand, is fighting hard for a transfer back to Barcelona, and clearly the club don’t believe he plans to stick around in Paris too long.