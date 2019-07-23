PSG teammate says the club is more than just Neymar

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s star midfielder Julian Draxler has slammed teammate Neymar’s approach towards the club this summer and reminded fans and the management that the club is much more than Neymar himself.

In a recent interview with Le Figaro as quoted by Mundo Deportivo, Draxler left a message to the Brazilian and warned him that the club does not mean him alone and that it includes many other important players as well.

“Rumors about Neymar do not bother me on a personal level but can cause discontent inside the locker room. I think nobody would like to read what they are publishing,” he said, before adding:

“He [Neymar] is a superstar. It is understood that he is a very important player for us, but the PSG is not just him.”

However, Draxler further admitted that they are “eager to see what will happen.”

Both players have a history of revolting against each other, with the most recent of those happening in May during a Ligue 1 game against Montpellier.

According to Marca, Draxler accused the former Barcelona forward of having a selfish way of playing and when the latter answered back it almost led to a fist-fight. Later, it was PSG coach Thomas Tuchel who intervened and separated both players from harming each other.

Quotes via Mundo Deportivo.