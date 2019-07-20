Neymar not in PSG squad for Nurnberg friendly

Paris Saint-Germain are set to play a second pre-season friendly without Neymar as he continues to be linked to Barcelona.
Neymar has not been named in Paris Saint-Germain’s squad to face Nurnberg in a friendly in Germany on Saturday.
In a statement published to the club’s website, PSG listed “training” as the reason for the star’s absence from the 23-man group.
Brazil forward Neymar commenced pre-season work with the Ligue 1 champions earlier this week amid intense transfer speculation.
The 27-year-old was not involved in PSG’s midweek win over Dynamo Dresden and has not featured at any level since sustaining ankle-ligament damage while on international duty against Qatar last month.
Neymar’s future remains unclear as he continues to push for a return to Barcelona, plans PSG boss Thomas Tuchel admitted to knowing before the Copa America.
The Ligue 1 champions are scheduled to fly to China on Tuesday for friendlies against Serie A side Inter and A-League outfit Sydney FC.
They will remain in the country to face fellow French club Rennes in the Trophee des Champions, their first competitive commitment of the new season.