Reports say Neymar’s father to meet with Juventus

Where will Neymar be playing in 2019-20? It is the €222million question.

After joining Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee in 2017, Neymar wants to leave the Ligue 1 champions.

Only a select few of Europe’s elite can afford the Brazil superstar. Could a sensational move to Turin be on the cards?

NEYMAR SR TO TALK TO JUVE

Neymar could team up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Serie A champions Juventus.

That is according to Rai Sport following a report claiming Neymar’s father will meet Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici in Turin.

According to Rai Sport, Neymar’s father and agent is set to meet with Juventus Shock move on the cards? pic.twitter.com/OpIUgbHT4R — Goal (@goal) July 17, 2019

Neymar wants to leave Paris Saint-Germainfollowing his world-record €222m transfer in 2017 and the Brazil international has been linked with a return toand LaLiga giants