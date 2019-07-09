PSG publicly put Neymar on blast after he boycotts pre-season training

Neymar to Barcelona promises to be a saga that will rumble on till the end of the transfer window but the PSG brass has come out with a strong statement to offer clarity on the situation after a pre-season no-show.

PSG sporting director Leonardo opened up on a variety of topics to French outlet Le Parisien but mostly focused on the future of wantaway star player Neymar.

Neymar failed to report for the resumption of pre-season training on July 8th and the PSG sporting director used the interview to explain the behind-the-scenes situation regarding the sale of the player.

“Today [Monday, July 8], he [Neymar] was not at the resumption of training. He had to arrive and he did not arrive. But he knew he had to be there. We will study the measures to be taken, as we would have done for all employees and we will do it,” said Leonardo.

He also went on to state that the club had been in ‘superficial’ contact with Barcelona over a potential deal but that the Catalan club hadn’t made an official bid for the player.

Leonardo also confirmed that Neymar wasn’t committed to the club or its aims and that he would be free to leave should a suitable finaicial offer come forth.

“PSG wants to rely on players who want to stay and build something big. We do not need players who would do a favor at the club by staying here,” he said.

“Neymar can leave the PSG, if there is an offer that suits everyone. But to date, we do not know if anyone wants to buy it or at what price. All this is not done in a day, that’s for sure.”

Neymar pulled of out the Brazilian squad early in Copa America 2019 after sustaining an injury against Asian champions Qatar but the team went on to win the tournament without him.