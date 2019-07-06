Marseille move interests wantaway Celtic midfielder Ntcham

Celtic could face a fight to keep Olivier Ntcham after the midfielder affirmed his desire to find a new home.

Olivier Ntcham wants to leave Celtic and thinks a move to Marseille would elevate his game to another level.

Scottish champions Celtic rebuffed interest from Porto before the start of last season but it appears their resolve will again be tested after midfielder Ntcham outlined his desire for a new challenge.

The 23-year-old former Manchester City man named France, Germany and Spain as desirable destinations following two seasons in Glasgow.

Marseille appear to be the frontrunners for his signature, with Ligue 1 rivals Lyon also linked.

“Celtic have given me a lot, but it’s the best solution for my development,” Ntcham told L’Equipe.

“We can play as many matches as we want but, with all due respect for my team-mates, if the level of opposition is not high, you do not develop.

“I was disappointed I didn’t go to Porto last summer.

“The interest of Marseille is flattering. It is a very big club with very big support. If I went to Marseille I would blossom.”

According to reports, Lyon will have to pay upwards of €15million for the France Under-21 international.

Ntcham joined the club in 2017 and boasts eight goals in 49 Scottish Premiership appearances.