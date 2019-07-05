BREAKING: Paris Saint-Germain announce signing of Ander Herrera

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera.

Pictures had earlier emerged of the Spaniard holding a PSG shirt, and within hours the club have confirmed the deal which would see the midfielder stay at PSG for the next five years. Herrera joins the French champions on a free deal after his contract with United ran out.

🆕✍️🔥 #WelcomeAnder Le Paris Saint-Germain est heureux d’annoncer l’arrivée dans son effectif d’@AnderHerrera 🔝 Le milieu de terrain espagnol a signé un contrat de 5⃣ ans avec le club de la capitale, jusqu’au 30 juin 2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣ ! 🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 4, 2019

Herrera joined Manchester United from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 and went on to spend five years with them. In 189 appearances for them, the Spaniard scored 20 goals and assisted another 27.

However, a contract stand-off with the club, he decided to move to greener pastures and PSG emerged as the only club who moved in for him and secured his signature.