Neymar’s father denies travelling to Barcelona

Neymar Sr is not travelling to Barcelona for talks regarding his son’s future, contrary to a report in Brazil.

Neymar’s father has refuted a report that claimed he was travelling to Barcelona for discussions about his son’s proposed move from Paris Saint-Germain.

Barca are believed to be interested in fulfilling Neymar’s rumoured wish for a return to Camp Nou after two seasons in France.

Negotiations between the clubs are said to have started and a report in Brazil claimed Neymar Sr was set for talks with Andre Cury, an adviser to the LaLiga champions.

But it appears the speculation of a deal moving closer is wide of the mark.

“I’m not going to Barcelona to negotiate,” Neymar Sr told Fox Sports Brazil.

“I am in Brazil and I will continue here until we return to Paris with my son.”

In April, Neymar’s father claimed the former Santos forward had no interest in leaving PSG, telling supporters to “sleep easy”.

The Ligue 1 side sealed a second successive title later that month, weeks before Barca’s humiliating exit from the Champions League at the hands of Liverpool.