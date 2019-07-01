Thiago Silva seeks fan who performed Dave song named after him at Glastonbury

Music festival Glastonbury saw a fan welcomed on stage to perform ‘Thiago Silva’ by rapper Dave and the PSG star wants to meet the man.

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva has appealed for help in finding a fan who performed a Dave song named after him at Glastonbury.

British rapper Dave was appearing at the festival on Sunday when he welcomed the young man, who was wearing a PSG kit bearing Silva’s name, on stage.

The fan, named Alex, sent the crowd wild with a stunning version of the track with clips of the performance then going viral on social media.

And after being alerted to the story, Silva appealed for help in identifying the festival’s surprise star, writing on Twitter: “Help me find Alex!”

Brazil defender Silva is preparing to face Argentina in the semi-finals of the Copa America.

Hosts Brazil will take on Lionel Messi’s side in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday.