Reports: Billionaire Manchester United fan to purchase Ligue 1 club instead

England’s richest billionaire and a huge Manchester United fan, Jim Ratcliffe is apparently all set to put aside his dreams of owning his favourite club and purchase Ligue 1 side OGC Nice instead.

France-based online publication Nice-Matin.com reports that Jim Ratcliffe will complete all procedures related to the purchase of OGC Nice by Friday, June 28. Apparently, the Britain-based businessman had a series of long negotiations with American entrepreneur Chien Lee and the other Sino-US shareholders of the club.

Nice-Matin.com further adds that a sum of €100million is involved in the deal, which will result in Ratcliffe becoming the new owner of the team.

On 28th June evening, an internal source at OGC Nice – one of its shareholders – apparently confirmed that the deal was done, according to the French publication.

Jim Ratcliffe is the founder of the Ineos Chemicals group, which he started in 1998. To this date, he remains as the chairman and CEO of the company. In 2018, he was named the richest person in the UK, with a net worth of around £21.05billion.

Earlier, it was reported that Ratcliffe, who is a Manchester United fan, was keen on purchasing the Premier League side from its current owners that Glazers. The 66-year-old felt that Glazers’ mismanagement was harming the club to a great extent and wanted to put an end to their rule.

His move has apparently failed, which could be why he shifted his attention to the Ligue 1 instead.

The reported purchase of OGC Nice is not his first time making business in sport, as the billionaire has also taken over Team Sky in cycling and Switzerland football side FC Lausanne-Sport previously.