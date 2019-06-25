Hollywood star accuses France World Cup winner of cheating on her

Pamela Anderson put out an Instagram post about how boyfriend Adil Rami, World Cup winner with France, cheated on her in their relationship.

Anderson put out a detailed post on Instagram about how Marseille footballer Adil Rami cheated on her and called him a ‘monster’.

She lamented that the past 2 odd years, when she was together with Rami, was all a lie, also revealing that he used to dislike other players who had girlfriends living down the streets from their spouses.

Anderson then hinted that Rami may have lied to both women involved and blamed herself for still being used and put through all the pain despite being a vocal and active supporter of the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

She has registered multiple donations in the past and spoken in support of the organization that works to help women who undergo domestic abuse.

Rami, 33, currently plies his trade for Marseille where he made 21 appearances in all competitions in 2018/19. He was part of the France World Cup winning squad in 2018.

Rami has played for clubs like Lille, AC Milan, Valencia and Sevilla before returning to Marseille at the beginning of the 2017/18 season.