PSG star admits Neymar could leave this summer

Neymar Jr is all set for a transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and it appears his teammates know that already too.

Marquinhos spoke to L’Equipe about the possibility of the Brazilian leaving, and his compatriot seemed rather saddened to discuss the inevitable.

‘Is he really leaving?’ – Marquinhos on Neymar’s departure from PSG

“It’s difficult to recruit a player like him into your club and it’s hard to keep him, but I hope he’ll continue with us,” Marquinhos admitted.

“He is an important player, he’s also a friend, a guy I love, and I really hope he’ll stay.

“We have not talked about his future, I guess there are already a lot of people who only talk to him about it.”

The duo are friends at the club, and clearly share a close bond, and Marquinhos clearly intends on keeping at that way.

“He’s a friend, so we just wanted to know if he was feeling better, mentally and physically,” he continued.

“He can make movements with his foot, he can already hit the ball a little at home.

“At the beginning of this he was really sad but today he is better, and that’s why it made us happy to see it.”

Neymar is heavily linked with a return to Barcelona, or a big-money transfer to La Liga giants Real Madrid.