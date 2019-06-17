PSG president slams Neymar indirectly: ‘I no longer want to have superstar behaviour!’

Paris Saint Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi is apparently no longer amused by Brazilian footballer Neymar’s antics on the pitch. In a recent interview, he slammed Neymar for his “superstar” attitude and added that he did not want to see it anymore at the club.

The PSG President was speaking in an interview with France Football when he made strong statements against the forward.

He was asked about how the Parisians aim to prepare for the next season, especially in the light of recent failures like the Champions League elimination and the defeat against Stade Rennais FC in the French Cup finals.

“The players are going to have to assume their responsibilities even more than before. It has to be completely different. They will have to do more and work more,” Al-Kheliafi was quoted as saying by GetFootballNewsFrance.com.

He further added, “They are not here to have fun. And if they don’t agree with this point of view, the doors are open. Ciao! I no longer want to have superstar behaviour.”

One can understand that the final line was an indirect dig at Neymar, based on how the 27-year-old Brazilian has often landed in trouble for disciplinary reasons, especially in the latter half of the last season.

Neymar has copped two different bans – one in the Ligue 1 and the other in the Champions League – which will come into effect at the beginning of next season, for misbehaving with fans and match officials on two separate occasions.

He is currently injured and away from the action while Brazil are playing in the ongoing Copa America tournament. His ruptured ankle is expected to take nearly four weeks to heal, after which he will rejoin the PSG squad for training before the start of next season.