PSG part with sporting director Henrique

Antero Henrique’s exit has been confirmed by PSG, with Leonardo now likely to return to the role of sporting director.

Paris Saint-Germain have parted company with sporting director Antero Henrique.

Henrique has been in the role since June 2017 but PSG announced he had left his position by mutual consent on Friday.

He is set to be succeeded by Leonardo, who is poised to return to the post he held from 2011 to 2013.

Leonardo had been serving in the same capacity at AC Milan, but resigned last month.

Henrique’s final season at PSG saw them win just one major trophy. They coasted to the Ligue 1 title but crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 and failed to win the Coupe de la Ligue and Coupe de France again, losing to Rennes in the final of the latter on penalties.

The outgoing Henrique also endured a difficult relationship with coach Thomas Tuchel, who was said to have been frustrated with the dealings in the transfer market.

PSG’s statement read: “The club thanks Antero Henrique for his professionalism and commitment over the past two years and wishes him the best in his future projects.”