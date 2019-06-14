Lyon swoop for goalkeeper Tatarusanu

With Anthony Lopes’ future uncertain, Lyon have signed Romania international Ciprian Tatarusanu after his contract at Nantes expired.
Goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu has signed a three-year deal at Lyon after his contract with Nantes expired.
The 33-year-old, formerly of Steaua Bucharest and Fiorentina, spent the previous two campaigns with Nantes, who finished 12th in Ligue 1 last season.
Tatarusanu is Romania’s first-choice keeper and Lyon said he will provide an experienced option “alongside” Anthony Lopes.
However, Lopes has been linked with Valencia, Porto and Roma.
L’OL est heureux d’informer de l’arrivée du gardien international roumain Ciprian Tatarusanu, qui a signé un contrat de 3 ans avec le club, soit jusqu’au 30 juin 2022.https://t.co/b67BDPSs05
— Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) June 13, 2019