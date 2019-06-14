Lyon swoop for goalkeeper Tatarusanu

With Anthony Lopes’ future uncertain, Lyon have signed Romania international Ciprian Tatarusanu after his contract at Nantes expired.

The 33-year-old, formerly of Steaua Bucharest and Fiorentina, spent the previous two campaigns with Nantes, who finished 12th in Ligue 1 last season.

Tatarusanu is Romania’s first-choice keeper and Lyon said he will provide an experienced option “alongside” Anthony Lopes.

However, Lopes has been linked with Valencia, Porto and Roma.