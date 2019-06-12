Kylian Mbappe destroys Twitter account for spreading false rumours

It’s transfer season, which means Twitter is in full frenzy. Several accounts on the social media network tweet ‘insider information’ on players on a daily basis, most of which turn out to be fake. In most cases, players tend to ignore such false rumours. However, Kylian Mbappe didn’t let one slide and proceeded to destroy the account in question.

Kylian Mbappe shut down a Twitter page by the name ‘@TransferChecker’, who had listed out the Frenchman’s demands to stay at the club. The page in question stated that the youngster’s demands to stay at the club include being played as a striker, being assigned spot-kick duties, and owning a greater percentage of his image rights.

Shortly after, Mbappe himself replied to the tweet in a hilarious manner. “Sorry you forgot something, Kylan Mbappe want to play goalkeeper. FAKE NEWS” tweeted the France international.

Sorry you forgot something, Kylian Mbappé want to play goalkeeper 😁 FAKE NEWS ❌❌❌❌❌ — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 12, 2019

Meanwhile, as Kylian Mbappe put in an equally deadly performance on the pitch on June 11, 2019, when he helped France beat Andorra in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers. The youngster opened the scoring for Les Bleus, before seeing strike partner Wissam Ben Yedder put his side two in front. Mbappe then assisted Florian Thauvin to score the third goal, putting the match well beyond Andorra’s reach. Kurt Zouma added a fourth in the second half to complete the rout.

The PSG star also achieved a personal milestone during the win, as he scored his one-hundredth senior goal in just his one hundred and eightieth senior appearance.