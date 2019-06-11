Reports: Neymar transfer value falls dramatically following rape allegations and injuries

Neymar has found himself in the news for the wrong reasons as of late, with allegations of rape and assault levelled against him. And it appears to have affected his transfer value as well.

L’Equipe and Marca are reporting that Neymar has dropped in terms of transfer value as of late, and it could put his proposed moves in serious doubt as a result.

The Brazilian signed for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017 from Barcelona for a cool 212 million euros, but has struggled to find game time this past season for the Parisians, largely owing to injury.

In fact, Neymar has played just 51.8% matches for PSG since joining them, which is much lower than Cristiano Ronaldo (77%) and Lionel Messi (87%), the duo he was once compared with.

And that’s not all, because CIES Football Observatory have come up with an interesting figure regarding his current transfer value as compared to what it was when he signed from Barca.

His value in the month of June is between 120 and 150 million euros, which is a massive drop from the 213 million euros it was at the start of 2019.

The forward has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, and even a return to Barca, but these numbers don’t look great for PSG, who would want to ideally sell him for more than the amount they paid to buy him in the first place.