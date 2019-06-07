Reports: Nike might cancel Neymar sponsorship based on rape investigation outcome

Neymar is sponsored by the world’s largest sports apparel producer in Nike – but that equation may change pending investigation into the rape allegations that he is currently facing.

Guardian reports that Nike is ‘very concerned’ regarding the latest off-field scandal to have attached itself to Neymar as the PSG football was accused of rape.

He then released private messages exchanged between the duo as evidence that it was a consensual meeting between the duo, after he flew her to Paris from Brazil.

However, a hotel room video emerged that showed them getting into a physical fight.

As of now, investigations are going on to determine the exact nature of what happened between the duo pending which the Brazilian footballer could lose his Nike sponsorship.

Other brands such as McDonald’s, Gillette and a Brazilian airline named Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA have all distanced themselves from the embattled footballer while they wait on the situation to pan itsef out.

Neymar’s on-field fortunes have also not been the best as he limped off in crutches, visibly in tears, during Brazil’s friendly match against Qatar.

Neymar has endured an injury-hit season at PSG, only mustering up 28 appearances all season, despite managing 23 goals and 13 assists in those.