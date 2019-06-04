Falcao allays injury fears

Carlos Queiroz replaced Radamel Falcao at half-time of Colombia’s 3-0 win over Panama, but the striker played down injury fears.

Radamel Falcao insisted the injury that forced him off the field at half-time of Colombia’s 3-0 friendly victory over Panama was “nothing to worry about”.

The Monaco forward scored Colombia’s third goal from the penalty spot at Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin, but was replaced by Duvan Zapata at half-time.

Falcao scored 15 goals in 33 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco in 2018-19, and his contract at the principality club expires in 2020.

He has been linked with a move away from Stade Louis II, with Falcao’s former club Atletico Madrid reportedly interested in signing him again.

TERMINÓ EL PARTIDO EN BOGOTÁ Colombia 3 vs. 0 Panamá #COLPAN #VamosColombia — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) June 3, 2019

The 33-year-old recently rebuked the suggestion that he is nearing the end of his career, saying he intends to play on “for many years” at the top level.

After being hauled off against Panama, he told Marca: “I’m fine, it was just part of the game.

“But there’s nothing to worry about. It was just a knock.”