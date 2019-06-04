Sevilla sign Nantes defender Diego Carlos

Nantes defender Diego Carlos has signed a five-year deal with Sevilla, who have paid a reported €15million for the centre-back.

Sevilla have confirmed the signing of defender Diego Carlos, who joins the LaLiga club from Nantes.

The Brazilian, who passed a medical on Monday, now hopes to break into Tite’s national team plans following his move to Spain.

Sevilla are yet to name their new head coach after Joaquin Caparros took a post supporting sporting director Monchi.

But they are reportedly closing in on the former Spain and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui.