Paris Saint-Germain look to Germany in search of new talent

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are setting up academies in Dusseldorf and Oberhausen.

Paris Saint-Germain look set to compete against Bundesliga giants to attract young players after setting up twin academies in north-west Germany.

The Ligue 1 champions have confirmed they have extended their recruitment into the North Rhein-Westphalia region.

PSG said two training bases for young players aged six to 16 will be based in Dusseldorf and Oberhausen, with both “steeped in the playing philosophy and values of Paris Saint-Germain”.

It means cluibs including Borussia Dortmund, Schalke, Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen, all based nearby, could be forced to compete for players with PSG.

Thomas Tuchel, a former Dortmund head coach, took charge at PSG last summer and said of the club’s ambitious move: “It gives me very special pleasure to see Paris Saint-Germain growing in Germany.

“The academy will provide an opportunity to share Paris Saint-Germain’s vision of football with German youngsters and offer them quality coaching.”

PSG’S director of merchandising and brand diversification Fabien Allegre spoke of the club reaching “new frontiers”.

In a statement on their website, Paris Saint-Germain said they would hold two “discovery days” this month: in Dusseldorf on June 22 and in Oberhausen seven days later.

Those will be supervised by PSG academy head coach Benjamin Houri and Guido Contrino, who has become director of the club’s German academy.

The two academies will fully open their doors in September and will coach players all year round, PSG said.