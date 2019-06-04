Accused Neymar ‘true and loyal’ – Tite

Brazil national team coach Tite and general manager Edu Gaspar have addressed Neymar being accused of raping a woman in a Paris hotel.

Brazil coach Tite has described Neymar as “loyal and true” but stated “time will give all the answers” with the forward facing a rape allegation.

A Sao Paulo state official confirmed to Omnisport on Saturday that a charge has been brought against the Paris Saint-Germain star following an incident in the French capital on May 15.

Neymar vehemently denies the accusation and posted an Instagram video on Sunday, in which he claimed the allegations are an attempt to “extort” him.

He is now facing a police investigation in Brazil after publishing intimate pictures of the alleged victim within the social media video.

Tite spoke about Neymar on Monday, ahead of Brazil’s friendly against Qatar later this week.

“First, I know the magnitude of the subject,” Tite told a news conference. “And I also know it’s a personal matter, and there’s a time for people to judge the facts.

“I will not allow myself to judge the facts. What I can do is [say] that it’s been three years of living with Neymar, and the personal matters we’ve dealt with, he has been loyal and true.

“The national team is above all of us, and giving our best, we will be contributing. The sense of team is above us all.

“He is a different player, but there is a process. The team is above that, our work is above that.

“I say not to pre-judge, leave to responsible people. I am focused on my work, on a national team that represents the country. We do not have the clear facts. Time can give all these answers.”

General manager Edu Gaspar also addressed the issue as Brazil prepare for their opening game of the Copa America against Bolivia on June 16.

“Due to the relevance of the case, the first thing I did was to seek legal advice,” Edu told reporters. “On Saturday morning, we received a delegate and we passed information.

“The idea would be for the advisor to be here to solve the case as soon as possible, so that the player has a clear head for the Copa America.

“Neymar is an extraordinary football player. With me, in private relationships, when I talk to the player, it’s very personal. This relationship is very transparent, true. He is an extraordinary player, I will not allow myself to judge.”