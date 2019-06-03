Shock French cup winners Rennes reward boss Stephan

Former reserve-team coach Julien Stephan took the reins in mid-season and led Rennes to a famous triumph.

Coupe de France winners Rennes have handed head coach Julien Stephan an extended deal after their “historic” campaign.

The new terms will keep him at the Ligue 1 club until 2022, Rennes said.

Stephan led Rennes to 10th place in the French top flight, after being promoted from his reserve-team post in mid-season, but it was their cup success that provided the outstanding moment.

Rennes defeated big-spending Paris St Germain on penalties after a 2-2 draw at the Stade de France in April.

Club president Olivier Letang said it was “a very great pleasure” to confirm the coach would be staying on.

And 38-year-old Stephan said on the Rennes website: “It’s a great point of pride to pursue my mission with the first team. This season has been historic and rich in emotions.”