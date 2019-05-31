Dijon hit back in Ligue 1 play-off with Lens

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde opened the scoring for Lens in the first leg of the play-off but Dijon claimed a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

Dijon came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw away to Lens in the first leg of the Ligue 1 relegation play-off.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde struck the opening goal for Philippe Montanier’s side at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Thursday.

The in-form attacker completed a fine break to score his fourth goal in five appearances in all competitions for Ligue 2 Lens.

Montanier’s men seemed set to take a lead into Sunday’s second leg but top-flight Dijon hit back with nine minutes to go.

Chang-hoon Kwon was played through on goal and cleverly chipped Jeremy Vachoux, landing heavily after being clipped by the Lens goalkeeper.

Guingamp and Caen have already been relegated from Ligue 1, while Metz and Brest earned promotion to France’s top division.