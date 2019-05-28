Villas-Boas confirmed as new Marseille coach

Former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas has taken over at Ligue 1 side Marseille.
Andre Villas-Boas has been appointed as the new head coach of Marseille, the Ligue 1 club have confirmed.
The former Chelsea, Tottenham and Porto boss has agreed a two-year contract with Marseille, having been without a coaching job since leaving Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG in November 2017.
Villas-Boas has been appointed following Rudi Garcia’s departure, with the former Lille and Roma coach having left on May 22.
Marseille CEO Jacques-Henri Eyraud said: “Andre Villas-Boas is a young and already very experienced coach. He has a perfect knowledge of the requirements of the highest level.
Our new era has begun.
André Villas-Boas is an Olympien.
André Villas-Boas is the Boss.
#WelcomeAVB | #OMnationpic.twitter.com/5uTm7xUmGg
— Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) May 28, 2019
Under Garcia, Marseille had a frustrating campaign in Ligue 1, finishing in fifth place and missing out on European football.