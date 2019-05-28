Mbappe ‘fine where he is’, claims Real Madrid coach Zidane

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly a target for Real Madrid, but Zinedine Zidane says the youngster is in the right place at Paris Saint-Germain.

Zinedine Zidane appears to have cast doubt on a potential Real Madrid move for Kylian Mbappe, claiming the forward is “fine” at Paris Saint-Germain.

After winning the World Cup with France, Mbappe starred for PSG in 2018-19, scoring 39 goals in all competitions.

The 20-year-old is reportedly – along with club-mate Neymar – a target for Madrid, who look set to undergo a rebuild following a disappointing campaign in both LaLiga and the Champions League.

However, Madrid president Florentino Perez has dismissed rumours of moves for PSG’s star duo and Zidane also looks to have ruled out an approach for Mbappe.

1997 – With 32 goals in Ligue 1 2018/19, Kylian Mbappé is the first U21 player to score more than 30 goals in a single season in the top 5 leagues since Ronaldo with Barcelona in 1997 (34 goals). Prodigious. @KMbappe @PSG_English pic.twitter.com/owK186wqOY — OptaJean (@OptaJean) May 20, 2019

“He’s fine where he is,” Zidane told reporters after playing in a charity match in Bordeaux.

As well as Mbappe and Neymar, Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, while significant doubts remain over Gareth Bale’s future at Santiago Bernabeu.