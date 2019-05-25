Reports: Jose Mourinho in talks to join European giants yet to win Champions League

According to recent reports, former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will restart his managerial career in the summer, with French champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

It is Europe Soccer that reports that Paris Saint Germain’s owners the Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) group headed by Nasser Al-Khelaifi have discussed proceedings with the Portuguese manager and that a final decision is due in the days to follow.

🇵🇹 José Mourinho discute avec les dirigeants qataris du PSG depuis plusieurs semaines. Le Spécial One a déjà clamé son envie d’entraîner en Ligue 1 très prochainement. pic.twitter.com/ubMfQRjFmB — Europe Soccer (@EPNSoccer) April 28, 2019

🇵🇹 🔴🔵 #Ligue1 | Les discussions se sont intensifiées ces derniers jours entre José Mourinho et les qataris. Une décision sera prise en haut lieu à Doha dans les prochains jours. Antero Henrique et José Mourinho s'apprécient grandement depuis Porto. https://t.co/ycJ3DKVSmw — Euro United (@EuroUnited6) May 24, 2019

Mourinho, also nicknamed “the Special One” boasts of an impressive career with many big European Clubs – Manchester United, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid. He memorably won the UEFA Champions League with Porto in 2004 and then went on to repeat the feat with Inter Milan in 2010. He has also won three Premier League titles with Chelsea, two Serie A titles with Inter Milan and a La Liga with Real Madrid.

His last cup triumph came in 2017 when he won the UEFA Europa League with Manchester United.

Paris Saint Germain meanwhile, is one of the richest football clubs in the world. They are also the current French League champions. Despite so, the Parisians are yet to make an impact in European competitions. In the 2018-19 Champions League, PSG had a 2-0 lead from the first leg match against Manchester United in the round-of-16, before they went on to lose 3-1 in the second leg. The defeat resulted in their elimination as well.

PSG are keen to make a bigger impact in Europe’s biggest footballing competition and they are hence looking to bring in a manager who is known to have a habit of winning trophies. According to reports, it is that factor that has made them consider Jose Mourinho for the role.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Known for taking up new challenges, PSG would be the perfect place for Mourinho to restart his career after the unceremonious sacking from the Manchester United job in 2018. However, it is not yet clear as to whether the Parisians are interested in him, as they are not really looking to let their current manager Thomas Tuchel leave.