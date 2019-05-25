Reports: Real Madrid to spend €485 million on 5 confirmed transfer targets in the summer

Real Madrid have drawn up a 5-man hitlist that they hope to tick off in the summer transfer window, despite it potentially costing them €485 million to land all their targets.

Diario Gol reports that Real Madrid have a confirmed 5-man target list for the summer transfer window as they hope to return to winning ways after a disastrous season that saw them run through two managers.

The names on the list comprise of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba (€185 million), Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen (€100 million), Eden Hazard of Chelsea (€100 million), Frankfurt star Luke Jovic (€60 million) and Lyon left back Ferland Mendy (€40 million).

Despite some quarters viewing Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen as either-or transfers, the report states that Zinedine Zidane wants both of them in the squad to provide competition for spots to Toni Kroos and Luka Modric while Casemiro is expected to hold down the midfield pivot role.

However, it won’t be all expenditure for Madrid as the report states that the sale of Keylor Navas, Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Marcos Llorente and Dani Ceballos is expected to net the club around €300 million.

The report also claims that Florentino Perez’s approach of not chasing dream Galactico signings such as Neymar or Kylian Mbappe and instead spreading the funds out to strengthen a number of positions has Barcelona worried that Real Madrid would be a stronger overall outfit next season, than they were when Cristiano Ronaldo ran the show.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5: The names provided in the list do correspond with the various reports surrounding Real Madrid’s approach to this transfer window. Now, all that remains to be seen is whether the club can get all these deals over the line.