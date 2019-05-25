Mbappe ensures PSG make Ligue 1 history despite defeat

Prolific champions Paris Saint-Germain at least ensured they took a record as they went down 3-1 at Reims on Ligue 1’s final day.

Kylian Mbappe’s scrappy 59th-minute effort meant PSG became the first team to score in all of their 38 matches in France’s top flight.

Thomas Tuchel’s achieved the feat despite a late-season wobble that saw them win just three of their last nine top-flight fixtures.

Mbappe’s strike saw the World Cup winner comfortably end 2018-19 as Ligue 1’s top scorer, earning the honour for the first time in his career with 33 goals.