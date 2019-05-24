Reports: Kylian Mbappe falls out with PSG teammate following Neymar criticism

All is not well in the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) camp at the moment. The Parisians were beaten in the French Cup final by Rennes, and it hasn’t gone down well at all.

In fact, superstar forward Neymar has taken a dig at the ‘young players’ in the squad following the defeat, and one Kylian Mbappe is none too pleased with it.

Sport are reporting that Mbappe is upset with Neymar since he was sent off during the game and feels the dig was aimed at him as he is also one of the young players in the side.

One team that is keeping a very close eye on this situation is Real Madrid, who are interested in both Mbappe and Neymar, but are yet to make any significant inroads in signing any of the star players.

Neymar left from Barcelona to join PSG, while Mbappe has expressed an interest in leaving PSG recently, sparking rumours of an arrival at Los Blancos.

‘This is a very important moment for me, I am arriving at maybe the first or second turning point in my career,’ the 20-year-old said.

‘I have learned so much here, and I feel it’s maybe the time to have more responsibility.’

‘Maybe at PSG, that would give me great pleasure, or maybe elsewhere for a new project.’