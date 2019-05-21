Arsenal boss Unai Emery reveals how close Kylian Mbappe came to joining Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is the most wanted youngster in world football. The Frenchman, who is still just 20-years-old has already won the French league three times, while also lifting the FIFA World Cup. And now, his former boss Unai Emery reveals how close he came to joining Real Madrid!

Unai Emery managed Kylian Mbappe for a brief period when the youngster moved to Paris Saint Germain from Monaco. However, just after one season, the Frenchman declared his intention to leave for Real Madrid. Emery reveals the efforts it took to persuade him to stay:

“We all made an effort [to persuade him to stay],” Emery told El Laguero on Cadena Ser (via Marca).

“I spoke with him, with his father, to convince him to stay at PSG. He wanted to go to Real Madrid. He even had the option of going to Barcelona.

“He went with his eyes closed, he wanted to leave for Real Madrid.

“Between us, we managed to convince him that there was a project in France, we were able to persuade him to stay. He also spoke about putting sums of money on the table and PSG did that.”

Even though Mbappe remained at PSG, Emery didn’t. The Spaniard was relieved of his duties by the Parisian outfit, who employed Thomas Tuchel in his place. However, he wasn’t out of a job for long, with Arsenal bringing him in before the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

Under Emery, the Gunners finished fifth in the league and made it to the final of the UEFA Europa League. Mbappe, on the other hand, won the domestic league yet again with PSG and was named Ligue 1 Player of the Year for 2018/19.