Neymar snubs awards ceremony starring PSG teammates to hang out with Rihanna instead

Neymar Jr. can be a tricky customer to predict. When at his best, the Brazilian can run circles around defenders, but his attitude can sometimes be rather questionable. Just take this incident for example.

Neymar snubbed the Union Nationale des Footballeurs Professionnels (UNFP) football awards ceremony in order to party and hang out with pop music sensation Rihanna instead.

Reportedly, Rihanna was in Paris to promote her new luxury fashion brand, and joining her at the launch was Neymar himself, choosing to chill with ‘RiRi’ instead of being with his teammates at the award ceremony.

His Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show at the awards, winning Ligue 1 player of the season, as well as young player of the season. Neymar himself won a spot in the Team of the Year despite not being present.

As can be seen, Neymar posted the photo with Rihanna on his Instagram, captioning it “Queen and powerful woman 👑🤫 @badgalriri.”

Needless to say, fans won’t be too happy seeing this bit of behaviour from the superstar.

