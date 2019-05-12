Real Madrid is ‘best place’ for Neymar, says Santos president

Neymar should never have left Barcelona and would be best served by joining Real Madrid, according to Santos president Jose Carlos Peres.

Real Madrid would be “the best place” for Neymar according to the president of his former club Santos, Jose Carlos Peres, who said the Brazil forward was “totally wrong to league Barcelona”.

The 27-year-old dropped his biggest hint yet that he might remain at Paris Saint-Germain when he posted a message on his Instagram account after his side’s 2-1 victory over Angers SCO on Saturday that said: “See you next time, Ligue 1.”

But Peres, who was involved with Santos during Neymar’s emergence as a young player at the Brazilian club, said Neymar should not have moved to Ligue 1 in the first place and called for him to return to Spain.

“I hope Neymar goes to Real Madrid, it would be the best place for him,” Peres told Marca.

“He was totally wrong to leave Barcelona, he was still growing as a player. He hasn’t done well since he left.

“I’m a follower of Real Madrid and it’s a club that does things in a perfect way. If he gets the chance to wear the Real Madrid shirt, then he shouldn’t think twice.”

Peres underlined his support for Madrid by giving his full backing to the club’s signing of Santos starlet Rodrygo Goes.

The 18-year-old has agreed a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu that will be completed in July and Peres predicted the forward will be a hit in LaLiga.

“Rodrygo is going to be a great player,” said Peres.

“I was very happy when he signed for Madrid. He’s not a star, he is always willing to learn.

“He loves football, and that is very important.”

Peres went on to rank Rodrygo alongside Santos’ greatest exports, adding: “The best players to come through here are Pele, Robinho, Neymar and now Rodrygo.”