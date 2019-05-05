Nice’s Saint-Maximin ready for step up amid Milan interest

Allan Saint-Maximin called AC Milan a “great club” as he aims for a move to a more “prestigious” team than Nice.

Nice forward Allan Saint-Maximin is ready to take the next step in his career amid reported interest from AC Milan.

Saint-Maximin came close to joining the Rossoneri in the previous transfer window but ended up remaining in Ligue 1, where he has scored six goals and supplied three assists this season.

The 22-year-old was punished by Nice for missing the trip to Angers on February 16, citing an illness that the club doctor felt should not have prevented him from travelling with the squad.

Saint-Maximin has been a key figure for Patrick Vieira’s team since then, starting nine games and missing just one due to injury, but believes the time has come for him to move on.

“I certainly feel ready to move up a level and go into a more prestigious team, but for now I still feel good at Nice,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at champions Paris Saint-Germain.

“It is up to me to continue having these performances, helping my team as much as possible and then we will see at the end of the season.

“[Milan] is definitely a great club. I had the opportunity to go to Milan in the January transfer window but it did not go through. We will see how it goes this summer.

“For now, I am focused on the field and I want to help my team win. At the end of the season we will see.”