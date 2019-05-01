Dani Alves blasts ‘friend’ Neymar following brawl with fan

Paris Saint Germain lost to Stade Rennais in the Coupe de France, much to everyone’s surprise. One player who did not take the loss well was Neymar. The Brazil international appeared to punch a fan following the game and has now earned criticism from his friend Dani Alves.

Paris Saint Germain star Dani Alves blasted his teammate and close friend Neymar, following his altercation with a fan. Alves called Neymar’s reaction out of place and remarked that he didn’t approve of it.

“It was a delicate moment because of the defeat,” Dani Alves said to L’Equipe (via Marca).

“It was a hot reaction, but it was out of place and he shouldn’t have done it.

“It’ll serve as a lesson. Despite our friendship, I don’t approve of what he did and he won’t do it again.”

Alves also gave his remarks on PSG’s loss to Stade Rennais in the cup final, asking for more out of his teammates.

“When we play a lot, the goals are more complicated to achieve,” he continued.

“Out of respect for PSG, the shirt and the colours we defend, we have to be more demanding.”

Meanwhile, the Parisians end their season with just the Ligue 1 title. They were eliminated out of all three of the cup competitions.