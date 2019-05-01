Tuchel blames squad depth again for PSG errors

The depth of PSG’s squad has provided a regular bone of contention for Thomas Tuchel this season and it was no different on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel again referred to Paris Saint-Germain’s lack of depth as the root cause of a 3-2 defeat away at Montpellier.

PSG were outplayed for long periods in Tuesday’s Ligue 1 clash and were fortunate to be in front through Angel di Maria before late strikes from Andy Delort and Souleymane Camara gave Montpellier a deserved win.

The Ligue 1 champions were architects of their own downfall as Presnel Kimpembe put through his own net in the first half and a Leandro Paredes error let to Camara’s late winner.

But, as has been the case so often this season, Tuchel pointed to the limitations of his group and the strain on his players in order to explain these mistakes.

“There were too many individual mistakes,” he told a news conference. “It is not possible to make simple mistakes [and win]. We made three.

“But the situation is still the same. We only have 15 players, including two who are at the training centre. This is how it has been since January.

“It’s too much. We have players who are being used too much. That’s the situation. At our level, that’s not good enough. There is not enough competition.”

Kimpembe has been poor of late and endured a tough outing besides his own goal, but Tuchel would have liked the opportunity to rest the centre-back.

“I feel sorry for Presnel,” the coach added. “He has always been playing in recent weeks, but yes, this was a complicated match for him.

“If players are in a comfort zone, it is because there is not enough competition.

“Colin Dagba has shown exceptional state of mind, I must say. He has played every three days. For others, this is normal.”

PSG have now won just one of their past six games in all competitions, losing the Coupe de France final on penalties to Rennes, to put a dampener on another Ligue 1 title success.