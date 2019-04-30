Reports: PSG superstar set to face lengthy ban after assaulting a supporter

Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Neymar Jr. seemingly could not keep his cool after they were handed a shock loss by Stade Rennais in the French Cup finals, as the star reportedly assaulted a supporter after the match.

And now, it appears that he will receive a lengthy ban for his actions, as reported by Sport English.

The news agency claimed that the supporter, who was filming the PSG players while they got their runners-up medals, tried to do the same with Neymar who then reacted harshly by striking him in the face.

And that did not go unnoticed, as several other fans who present nearby recorded the assault.

The agency claims that the PSG star now faces a potential ban from the French Football Federation, as per RMC Sport. According to them, there are two different scenarios that are likely:

As per the first scenario, the match delegate can include the incident in his match report, and the disciplinary committee can act accordingly. If he doesn’t include the same, the commission will have to act on the basis of the videos that are available.

In the second case, the ban could go in two different ways: the first is in reference to Article 1.11 and could the star end up with a ban of up to five games. It would be reduced, however, if Neymar’s actions are considered to have been born from provocation.

The second refers to Article 1.13 and could leave Neymar with a ban of as many as eight matches.

Neymar is already facing a ban in the UEFA Champions League, for his shocking rant against match officials after PSG lost the round-of-16 encounter to Manchester United this March, also leading to their elimination.