WATCH: Kylian Mbappe’s horror tackle against Rennes that earned him a straight red card

Kylian Mbappe’s brief football career is littered with some captivating moments of high-grade brilliance but last night’s Coupe de France final wasn’t among them.

The 20-year-old was largely ineffective throughout the match, missing a slew of chances as PSG threatened to scythe through Rennes before imploding spectacularly. Having led 2-0 within 35 minutes, the Parisians would allow Rennes to claw their way back through a Kimpembe own goal and a sharp header from Mexer.

The final, now into extra time, played on the PSG players’ nerves, none more so than Mbappe. The usually hot-footed forward’s day tail-spun into turmoil. Deep into extra time, with play hovering outside the Rennes penalty box, the forward took a boot to Damien Da Silva’s knee.

The defender’s knee seemed to bend upon impact, as he collapsed to the ground, writhing in pain. The referee wasted no time in giving the young French forward the marching orders. A clearly exasperated Mbappe tried to plead his case, but there wasn’t one to be made in the first place.

A low flying kung-fu kick perhaps best describes his needless challenge.

PSG would go onto lose the shootout with Christopher Nkunku having to bear with the consequences of blowing a penalty over the bar, handing the title to plucky Rennes.