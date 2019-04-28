WATCH: Neymar punches a fan after PSG lose to Rennes in the Coupe de France finals

PSG’s dramatic collapse in the Coupe de France final was quite stunning, maybe even infuriating given how Neymar was caught on cameras later punching a fan while going up to collect the runners up medal.

The Paris club was comfortably ahead within 35 minutes when Brazilian duo Dani Alves and Neymar had scored to put them 2-0 up. However, Presnel Kimpembe’s own goal followed by Mexer’s header either side of half time took the tie to extra time.

The ensuing 30 minutes might have lacked in goal mouth action, but Kylian Mbappe’s red card for a stamp on Damien Da Silva’s knee revealed a soft centre which runs through the team. The tie would eventually go to a penalty shoot-out which the Brittany based club would nick 6-5 after Christopher Nkunku broke a sequence of 11 successive conversions.

Neymar, who had been a constant menace on the night was clearly not in good spirits. Walking up to collect his runners-up medal, the Brazilian attacker was rather irked by a man taking photos on his phone as the PSG players scaled the steps to receive their medals. A brief exchange of words later, the Brazilian landed an untidy jab on the visibly stunned supporter’s face.

The exchange was caught on camera and posted online. You can watch it below: