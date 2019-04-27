Lyon President makes interesting admission on Jose Mourinho’s chances of becoming their manager next season

On matchday 34 of Ligue 1, French giants Lyon defeated Bordeaux 3-2, and the win helped them maintain their third position on the table – which in turn helps in the cause for their Champions League qualification next season.

Meanwhile, after the game, Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas made an interesting observation on Jose Mourinho, when asked who could be current manager Bruno Genesio’s successor next season.

In case you didn’t know, Lyon are looking for a new manager, as they are not interested in extending Genesio’s services anymore. And Aulas said, “We are looking for a coach directly compatible with the project of Lyon” while speaking to Canal+ Sport at the end of the match.

"Mourinho ? J'en avais rêvé ! (…) J'ai l'impression qu'il y a pas mal de grand entraîneurs qui ont envie de venir"@JM_Aulas (président @OL) dans le #LateFC sur CANAL+SPORT après #FCGBOL 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/MtsGeVZSAz — Late Football Club (@LateFootClub) April 26, 2019

“I have already said, we have infrastructures that are probably the best in France. We have a training center that is the best in France. And we will try to get a great coach as well,” he said, before adding his insights on Jose Mourinho.

“Mourinho? I would love him here. Too expensive? No, I do not think so. I do not know because we [Lyon management] have not discussed about him.”

“I have dreamt of having him here,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Mourinho is without a club since the end of his most recent stint with Manchester United, from where he was unceremoniously sacked after failing to create much of an impact even after three years.

The former Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Chelsea manager is currently a television football pundit with beIN Sports, and is reported to look for work at another club starting next season.