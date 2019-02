Neymar Jr. has for long been criticised for using simulation to ‘buy’ fouls and perhaps trick the referee into believing that there was contact.

But his father doesn’t believe that his son dives at all. In fact, he simply considers it a ‘tactic’ to keep him from harm.

Neymar Sr. revealed to SporTV, as was reported by ESPN, details about his son’s alleged diving.

“They call it diving and simulation. He doesn’t dive, it’s a tactic that he’s used since the academy, since he became a professional,” he said.

“I told him, every dispute for the ball you enter into, you will lose, but if you arrive before, yes. If you see you will receive a hit, jump into the air. You can take a barbecue skewer, throw it high, then take a sledgehammer and hit it in the middle, and it won’t break. But keep it on the ground and any touch will break it.”

Neymar’s father continued to discuss the issue at length, and stood by his son all the way through.

“I had to give this warning to my son that he was not going to win (tackles), so he needed to be smart on the pitch until he was mature enough to fight. And this talk of him diving is wrong.”