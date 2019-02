Paris Saint-Germain star and World Cup winner Presnel Kimpembe has made a heartfelt gesture towards a fan who bought his jersey with the wrong number.

A PSG fan bought Kimpembe PSG jersey at one of the club’s stores unaware of the fact that the French defender’s jersey number has actually changed with Thilo Kehrer taking up his number 4 shirt.

The fan posted about it on Twitter and Kimpembe took note of it. He posted, “Don’t worry Bro I will change my number so you don’t have to buy another shirt. @KehrerThilo will be ok for sure.”

The French star has made 15 appearances for PSG this season and has been fairly impressive.