Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has cleared the air regarding former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger’s appointment as the sporting director of the French champions.

Ever since Wenger has stepped down from the post of Arsenal manager, rumours have linked him to various European giants. While some reports state that he will take up a managerial role, some believe that he will be appointed as the sporting director of a prestigious club.

PSG are one of the clubs with whom Wenger has been linked for the role of sporting director. However, the club’s president has clarified that the Frenchman will not take up that post with them.

“I am tired for answering these type of questions,” Nasser Al-Khelaifi said as quoted by Sky Sports.

“I have a very good relationship with Arsene. I am close to him, I have known him for a long time. He is a magnificent manager and coach. He has a very complete and exquisite knowledge of football.

“But we have a sporting director, Antero Henrique, who I believe in greatly. I am hearing non-stop in the media that Arsene will take his job. It is too much.

“Let us get on with our work please. Antero is doing a very good job. He will continue with us. He stays here,” he added.

Al-Khelaifi and Wenger reportedly met in Qatar last week.