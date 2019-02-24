Tuchel happy with Verratti-Paredes partnership

Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes played together for the first time on Saturday, and PSG coach Thomas Tuchel enjoyed their display.

Thomas Tuchel praised the performances of Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes after the Paris Saint-Germain pair started together in midfield for the first time in the 3-0 win over Nimes.

New signing Paredes was making his first home Ligue 1 start on Saturday, while Verratti has been eased back into action following an ankle injury.

Paredes has replaced Verratti on the two occasions where they have both featured in Tuchel’s matchday squad, the Argentine coming off the bench to swap places with his team-mate against Bordeaux and Manchester United.

Tuchel named them both in his starting line-up for Saturday’s win and he was delighted to see a relationship building between his two stars.

“Both of them played well,” he told reporters. “They played together for the first time.

“We can see Leo Paredes is very clever, he likes to make some decisive passes between lines.

“Marco is Marco. He can always find a space which is not possible to be found. He finds the key, always. It’s his quality.

“They both were doing great. It’s good for Leo as he needs to play more minutes.”